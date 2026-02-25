QATAR-BASED investment firm JTA International Investment Holding, which has subsidiaries in energy, tourism, and technology, is planning major projects in the Philippines, including a 60% stake in tycoon Dennis H. Uy’s $2-billion tech city project in Pampanga, two hotels in Cebu, and a tertiary hospital outside Metro Manila.

“We had a meeting with Mr. Dennis Uy last night, and they’re very interested to partner with JTA,” JTA Holding Philippines Country Representative Juan Vito C. Genson told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing on Tuesday.

The proposed Silicon Valley-type Tech City will rise on a 117-hectare land between Mexico and Angeles, Pampanga.

“If you ask the people from Dubai, they have Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world. We want to have some unique projects in the Philippines, like the first tech city in Asia, or the tallest tower in Asia,” JTA Founder and Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Salemi said during the briefing.

The holding firm is also considering investments in two five-star hotels in Cebu, valued at approximately $1 billion (about P57.81 billion).

These projects include a hotel with a condominium and resort development, and another hotel with a resort and casino.

It is additionally looking to invest about $300 million (P17.34 billion) in a tertiary hospital outside Metro Manila.

While the projects are estimated to have a total value of $3 billion, Mr. Salemi noted that all are still under negotiation and the amounts have yet to be finalized.

Former Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Enunina V. Mangio said JTA aims to start a project by the fourth quarter of 2026.

However, Mr. Salemi said the investment timeline would depend on how quickly JTA can secure local partners for the projects.

Other firms and state agencies have submitted potential projects to JTA, Ms. Mangio added.

Possible projects presented to JTA include an international port in Digos, Davao, Department of Energy solar energy projects, and a public-private partnership for an international airport in General Santos City.

“Those are the things that they’ve explored,” Ms. Mangio said. “They see some really positive possibility for their investment; they’re coming back any time in March.”

Despite ongoing macroeconomic risks, Mr. Salemi said the Philippines remains an attractive investment destination.

He cited a young and skilled workforce, improving infrastructure, and pro-business economic reforms.

“In the Middle East, we have many challenges, and we know how we can work and invest amid these challenges. So, we don’t have any problem to invest here,” Mr. Salemi said.

JTA has subsidiary companies in energy, civil, innovation and technology, tourism, transportation, health, and agriculture and food security. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz