LISTED D&L Industries, Inc.’s subsidiary D&L Polymer & Colours, Inc. (DLPC) said its abaca pellet has reached the commercial stage and is now being introduced to potential customers across Asia for testing.

On Friday last week, DLPC President and Chief Executive Officer Lester Lao introduced the 100% abaca pellets, which allow upstream plastic compounders to blend the product directly into their formulations, rather than relying solely on DLPC-processed composites.

“This milestone marks a new chapter in our natural fiber journey. What began as an idea decades ago has now evolved into a commercially viable material that can help industries meet their sustainability goals, and we believe this is just the beginning of what natural fibers can achieve for the future of plastics,” Mr. Lao said.

“As we move toward broader commercialization, the 100% abaca pellet represents a transformative step toward a more sustainable, fiber-integrated plastics ecosystem,” he added.

The pellet builds on DLPC’s work since last year, when the company first blended abaca into plastics.

“Pelletization is the tipping point that finally makes natural fibers easy to use at scale. With a ready-to-compound 100% abaca pellet, manufacturers can incorporate sustainability into their products without changing their processes, opening an entirely new market where abaca can be handled just like any conventional polymer ingredient,” Mr. Lao said.

In January last year, DLPC said it was already in discussions with potential partners interested in using the technology to make their plastic products more sustainable.

While abaca fiber is currently the base material, the technology has also been tested with other locally available fibers, including pineapple, spider-lily (bakong), and vetiver.

Natural fiber composites enhance the mechanical and chemical performance of traditional plastics while improving sustainability. These lightweight materials are strong enough to float in water and are suitable for applications ranging from consumer goods to industrial uses, such as construction and automotive parts.

DLPC said it is working with manufacturers across consumer goods, packaging, construction, and automotive sectors to explore applications for the new abaca pellet.

The company noted that pelletized forms simplify production, speeding up the adoption of natural fibers in mainstream manufacturing and supporting global goals to reduce plastic use and environmental harm.

“From a broader sustainability perspective, the implications are considerable. Natural fiber composites produced using these pellets can replace a meaningful portion of virgin polymers — with current formulations allowing dosing of up to 40% and the potential to go higher as technology advances — reducing dependence on fossil-based plastics while delivering improvements in strength, durability, and weight efficiency,” DLPC said.

The company said it is also increasing market education efforts and joint development programs to help partners transition to natural fiber-enhanced materials. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno