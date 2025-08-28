GIGAWIND4, INC., an ACEN Corp. unit, is earmarking P34.5 billion for a wind power project in Tayabas, Quezon, with a planned capacity of 247 megawatts (MW).

“In the pursuit of a sustainable and low-carbon future, the proposal for the 247-MW wind farm represents a strategic initiative,” GigaWind4 said in its filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“It aligns with the national trajectory towards renewable energy, addresses the necessity for a diversified and resilient energy mix, and significantly contributes to the Philippines’ transition towards clean energy,” it added.

Covering 10 barangays in the city of Tayabas, the Banahaw Wind Power Project will span 4,536 hectares of land.

The project involves the installation of 38 wind turbine generators with a rated capacity of 6.5 MW each.

“The Banahaw Wind Power Project is not only a significant endeavor in advancing renewable energy, but it also holds great potential to address regional needs and bring about positive socio-economic changes,” the company said.

“The project’s benefits to the host municipalities and barangays encompass economic growth, community development, environmental stewardship, and social progress,” it added.

GigaWind4 said the construction of the power project may take about two years, with full operations possibly achieved within five years.

ACEN, the listed energy platform of the Ayala group, has 7 gigawatts of attributable renewable energy capacity across operational, under-construction, and committed projects.

Its portfolio spans the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera