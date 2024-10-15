ABOITIZPOWER Distributed Renewables, Inc. (APx), a unit of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), has installed 97.09-kilowatt-peak solar panels at the brewing facility of Engkanto Brewery in Carmona, Cavite.

The construction of the solar project started earlier this year, and the system was tested and commissioned by the second quarter of 2024, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“We are happy to help our partner, Engkanto Brewery, create enjoyable drinking experiences and in the process, power their facilities more sustainably,” said James Byron Yu, first vice-president and head of retail of AdventEnergy.

APx is part of the solutions arm of AboitizPower retail unit Advent Energy, Inc.

Engkanto Brewery’s new solar energy system is expected to generate 130,293 kilowatt-hours (kWh) in its first year of operation and a total of approximately 2.6 million kWh over the 20-year contract term with APx.

APx said that the solar panels will provide renewable energy supply to their operations, “significantly reducing the brewery’s reliance on conventional energy sources, decreasing their carbon emissions, and bolstering their commitment to eco-friendly practices.”

“This marks an important chapter in our mission to brew quality beers while supporting environmental sustainability,” said Ian Paradies, founder of Engkanto Brewery.

“We believe that embracing renewable energy is not only beneficial for the environment but also sets an example for other businesses in the craft beer and manufacturing industries,” he added.

The beverage firm was originally in Makati but later moved to its larger facility in Cavite. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera