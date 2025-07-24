PHINMA EDUCATION Holdings, Inc. reported an 8% increase in net income for financial year 2024-2025 (April 2024 to March 2025) to P1.5 billion, driven by higher enrollment.

The company is preparing to expand its nationwide presence with additional campus openings planned in the coming years.

Revenue rose by 14% to P6.5 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased by 15% to P2.2 billion, PHINMA Education said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

PHINMA Education said its enrollment grew to over 163,000 students, mostly from low-income families in the Philippines and Indonesia.

“These results are a reflection of our deep commitment to student success,” PHINMA Education Chief Financial Officer Daisy C. Montinola said.

“Our continued investments in student support systems and retention programs have not only strengthened our operations but also reaffirmed our mission to serve,” she added.

PHINMA Education is planning to open additional campuses in San Pablo in Laguna, Roxas City, Bacolod City, and Butuan City in the coming years amid growing demand in underserved areas.

The company also expanded its school network to 12 with the recent addition of Saint Jude College in Dasmariñas, Cavite, and Kalbis University in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“We’re excited about expanding our reach and empowering more students across Southeast Asia to transform their lives through education,” Ms. Montinola said.

“It’s equally rewarding to see our financial growth mirror the progress of our students,” she added.

PHINMA Education also attributed its growth to the lower cost of education made possible through its scholarship programs.

The Sahabat Horizon Scholarship in Indonesia offers recipients up to 50% tuition coverage, while the Hawak Kamay Scholarship in the Philippines goes further by reducing tuition fees to as low as P5,500 per semester, with no entrance exam or maintaining grade requirements.

PHINMA Education is the education unit of the Del Rosario-led listed conglomerate PHINMA Corp., which also has interests in housing, hospitality, and construction.

PHINMA shares were unchanged at P17.88 each on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave