WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. plans to invest up to P20.65 billion from this year to 2027 to reduce water losses.

For 2025, Maynilad targets to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) to 34% from 39.9% last year, Maynilad Central NRW Head Ryan Jamora said during a forum on Wednesday.

NRW refers to water that is not billed and is lost due to leaks or illegal connections.

The company also aims to lower its average NRW level to 25% by 2027.

“We are working toward our target of reducing NRW to 34% this year — a substantial improvement from the 66% NRW level prior to Maynilad’s re-privatization in 2007,” Mr. Jamora said.

“It is a challenging goal, but we are leveraging advanced technologies and the expertise of our skilled teams to sustain water loss recovery across our network,” he added.

Maynilad is conducting leak detection and repair activities using advanced technologies such as correlators, acoustic loggers, and ground microphones deployed across its growing network of district metered areas.

The three-year capital expenditure forms part of the company’s P31-billion budget for 2023 to 2027.

According to its May 14 prospectus, the NRW budget covers meter management, leak detection equipment procurement, leak detection activities, pipe replacement, and service area expansion.

As of March 31, Maynilad has repaired 18,070 pipe leaks, a 41% increase from the same period last year, driven by enhanced leak detection and accelerated repairs as part of its NRW reduction program, the company said.

Despite significant investment, Mr. Jamora said reducing NRW remains challenging due to the “intensive resources” and specialized equipment needed to detect leaks.

He also noted challenges related to excavation access and multi-level government permits required for road reblocking and digging.

“It is important for the public to understand that we are doing NRW reduction to make our water supply more reliable,” Mr. Jamora said. “If we don’t reduce the NRW, there is a greater chance that our customers will experience water service interruptions,” he said.

Maynilad is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) targeting P45.8 billion, expected on July 17.

The company is required to offer at least 30% of its outstanding capital stock to the public by January 2027 under its legislative franchise.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Maynilad’s majority shareholder, is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

