By Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Reporter

DENMARK-BASED logistics giant A.P. Moller is acquiring up to 40% of Ayala Corp.’s logistics subsidiary AC Logistics Holdings Corp.

A.P. Moller Capital, through EMIF II Holding III B.V., will acquire the stake in AC Logistics under a share subscription agreement, subject to the final subscription price and the fulfillment of several conditions, including regulatory approvals and the achievement of certain business milestones, Ayala Corp. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Ayala Corp. did not provide further details on the transaction.

A.P. Moller Capital, an affiliate of Danish logistics giant A.P. Moller Holding, is an infrastructure fund manager focused on scaling transport and logistics infrastructure as well as supporting the energy transition.

A.P. Moller Holding is the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group, whose portfolio includes A.P. Moller-Maersk, a global shipping and logistics provider.

“A country of 7,000 islands requires considerable logistics infrastructure, and we would like to help address this need. Working together with partners like A.P. Moller Capital, we believe we can provide real solutions,” Ayala Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Cezar P. Consing said.

Ayala Corp. said A.P. Moller Capital’s entry would strengthen AC Logistics’ ability to meet growing and increasingly complex logistics demands.

“This potential transaction with A.P. Moller Capital reflects Ayala’s strong commitment to growing AC Logistics into an industry leader that will deliver high-quality logistics solutions for the Philippines. We are confident A.P. Moller Capital is the best partner to unlock the many opportunities in this sector,” AC Logistics President and CEO Erry Hardianto said.

The deal comes months after Mr. Hardianto assumed leadership at AC Logistics in July last year, succeeding Jose Rene D. Almendras. Mr. Hardianto previously spent 23 years at Maersk.

Before joining AC Logistics, Mr. Hardianto led Maersk’s Asia-Pacific Regional Logistics Operations, overseeing the company’s businesses in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

“The entry of A.P. Moller, with its ties to global logistics giant Maersk, is sure to positively impact AC Logistics’ strategy for expanding its logistics business,” AP Securities, Inc. Research Head Alfred Benjamin R. Garcia said in a Viber message when sought for comment.

“While logistics is not considered one of Ayala’s core businesses, the company has identified it as a strategic sector for expansion,” he added.

Established in 2021, AC Logistics provides supply chain solutions, including cold chain services, freight forwarding, national distribution, and contract logistics.

The company operates a nationwide network of distribution centers and has access to a fleet of transportation assets, including temperature-controlled trucks and an extensive network of agents.

Ayala Corp.’s core businesses are in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and renewable energy. It also has a growing presence in healthcare, mobility, and logistics, along with investments in industrial technologies, education, and other ventures.

On Thursday, Ayala Corp. shares rose by 1.40% or P8 to P578 apiece.