LISTED digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is allocating up to P3 billion for its capital expenditures (capex) this year as it pursues further expansion.

“It’s P2.5 billion to P3 billion for 2025. This includes maintenance capex for the Philippines,” DigiPlus Vice-President for Investor Relations Celeste M. Jovenir said at a recent media briefing. The 2025 capex budget exceeds last year’s allocation of P1.5 to P2 billion.

DigiPlus doubled its registered user base in 2024 to over 40 million, up from 20 million in 2023, driven by new game offerings.

Asked about the company’s Brazil expansion, Ms. Jovenir said it has yet to finalize the total capex allocation.

“For the rest of the capex for Brazil, we haven’t determined it yet because we’re still finalizing the plans and building the team,” she said.

DigiPlus previously earmarked P660 million for the first three months of its planned Brazil expansion.

“The P660 million includes the license and operating expenses for the first three months,” Ms. Jovenir said.

The company’s Brazil operations, expected to launch by late 2025, will initially focus on sports betting through the Arena Plus platform.

DigiPlus is also exploring a potential local partnership for its Brazil expansion and has engaged a Brazilian investment bank to identify possible partners.

In January, DigiPlus announced that its subsidiary, DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda., secured a gaming license from the Brazilian Ministry of Finance’s Secretariat of Prizes and Bets.

The license allows DigiPlus to operate land-based and online sports betting, electronic games, live game studios, and other fixed-odds betting activities in Brazil.

The company aims to tap into Brazil’s population of over 200 million and leverage the recent liberalization of its gaming market.

DigiPlus shares last traded on Feb. 14 at P35.50 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave