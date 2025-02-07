UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP. (URC) has appointed Anna Milagros “Mian” D. David as the first president of its branded consumer foods (BCF) segment.

URC’s BCF business includes snacks, candies, chocolates, canned beans, tea, coffee, biscuits, and noodles.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. David served as managing director for URC International and chief marketing officer, the company said in an e-mail statement on Thursday.

“Over the last two years, she led URC International, driving incremental revenue and achieving double-digit operating margins,” URC added.

Ms. David joined URC in 2018 as vice president for the beverages segment, later transitioning to oversee the snack foods business.

She has 17 years of experience in sales and marketing with one of the largest multinational companies, holding both local and global roles prior to joining URC.

“We aim to drive topline growth and increase market share by staying true to our mission: to delight the people we serve,” Ms. David said.

URC also announced that it would allocate over P8 billion to its capital expenditure budget this year, prioritizing “organic capacity infrastructure growth.”

On Thursday, URC shares rose by 1.38% or 85 centavos to P62.50 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave