CEBU-BASED energy and water company Vivant Corp. is allocating P4.5 billion for its 2025 capital expenditure (capex), focusing primarily on renewable energy projects such as solar and wind power developments.

This year’s budget is higher compared to last year since most of the projects were in the pre-development stage, said Vivant Chief Finance Officer Minuel Carmela N. Franco.

“When it’s pre-development, the outlay and investment are very minimal. We’ll start the outlay once development begins,” Ms. Franco told reporters last week.

For 2025, Vivant is expecting to roll out solar power projects with a total capacity of 115 megawatts (MW), as well as a 200-MW wind power project in Samar, said Vivant Chief Executive Officer Arlo Angelo G. Sarmiento.

Among the projects expected to become operational is the 22-MW solar project in Bulacan.

“A lot of the work involves groundbreaking this year,” Mr. Sarmiento said.

Most of the power generated from the company’s energy projects will be supplied to its retail electricity supply (RES) arm.

“That’s one of our newer strategies that we’re trying to execute — building plants and then bringing them to market through the RES market, the retail market,” Mr. Sarmiento said.

In June last year, Vivant said it targeted allocating P15 billion for various renewable energy projects until 2030, part of the company’s projected total equity investment requirement of up to P22 billion.

Vivant has investments in various companies engaged in electric power generation and distribution, as well as the retail electricity business. It also entered the water industry, “with a diversified portfolio in the areas of bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and water distribution.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera