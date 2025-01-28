PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) is set to boost its flights to China by operating non-stop flight services to Beijing in March, the flag carrier announced on Monday.

PAL, operated by PAL Holdings, Inc., is set to operate flights to Beijing Capital International Airport starting March 30, it said in a statement.

The company will operate non-stop flights to Beijing three times a week, every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday, starting March 30, it said.

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng said the new service is expected to boost tourism and enhance trade between the Philippines and China.

“We believe that the Manila-Beijing service will help boost tourism, enhance trade, and deepen the friendly ties between the Filipino and Chinese people,” Mr. Ng said.

For its non-stop Manila-Beijing flight, PAL will use an Airbus A321 aircraft with a capacity of 168 to 199 seats, allowing it to offer both business class and economy services.

With this, PAL will now have the widest flight network from the Philippines to Mainland China, the company said, adding that it currently offers flights to Shanghai (Pudong), Xiamen, and Quanzhou (Jinjiang) from Manila.

Airline companies have been gradually increasing their flight frequencies to China, as travel demand has not yet fully recovered since the pandemic. — Ashley Erika O. Jose