LISTED D&L Industries, Inc. said it is in talks with several potential partners for the application of a new plant fiber-plastic technology that provides a sustainable alternative to plastics.

The technology, developed by D&L through its subsidiary D&L Polymer & Colours, Inc. (DLPC), will have a wide range of uses, from consumer durables to industrial applications in the construction and automotive industries, the company said.

DLPC is in talks with potential partners that are keen on using the technology to make their plastic products more sustainable.

While the company will initially use abaca fiber as the base material, the technology was also tested to use other locally available fibers such as pineapple, spider-lily or bakong, and vetiver.

“The Philippines has an endless supply of natural fibers that are mostly deemed as waste. About 25 years ago, even before the term sustainability became mainstream, we had already started exploring the possibilities of harnessing the potential of abaca fiber as an environmentally friendly complementary material or alternative to plastics,” DLPC President and Chief Executive Officer Lester A. Lao said in a statement on Tuesday.

“What we have developed is a totally new material that is arguably breaking the boundaries of polymer science. With its unique characteristics and sustainable aspects, we are convinced that it has the potential to revolutionize the plastics industry,” he added.

DLPC is currently in the sampling stage of the new plant fiber-plastics technology. Some of the sample finished products include vetiver and bakong chairs, vetiver crates, abaca floor mats, and abaca bins.

The fibers can help reduce plastic usage as they replace up to 40% of polymers in the formulation of different consumer and industrial products that are made of plastics.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lao said that DLPC is currently engaged in groundwork to make the technology available and used at scale.

“With the majority of the people in the industry not yet familiar with the technology and its potential applications, we believe that we are exploring uncharted territory with endless opportunities for innovators and pioneers like us. At this point, we believe that we are merely scratching the surface for a multitude of industries,” Mr. Lao said.

D&L has business interests in product customization and specialization for the food, chemicals, plastics, and consumer products original design manufacturer industries.

It is engaged in the manufacturing of customized food ingredients, specialty raw materials for plastics, and oleochemicals for personal and home care use.

D&L shares rose by 0.5% or three centavos to P6 apiece on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave