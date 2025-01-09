FIRST METRO Securities Brokerage Corp. has introduced two new features on its platforms aimed at enhancing the trading experience.

The newly launched Trade from Charts and Historical Portfolio View features are now live on the brokerage’s platforms, First Metro Securities said in an e-mail statement on Wednesday.

“The tools are designed to empower investors to trade smarter and more efficiently,” First Metro Securities said.

According to First Metro Securities, the Trade from Charts feature allows investors to analyze market trends and execute trades within the same interface.

It enables users to perform technical analysis and place buy and sell orders directly on interactive charts, allowing for quick responses to market opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Historical Portfolio View feature enables investors to track the performance of individual asset classes such as stocks, bonds, or funds, and view their entire portfolio at a glance.

This feature includes an interactive graph and customizable timeframes to help identify portfolio trends and rebalancing opportunities.

“At First Metro Securities, we are committed to equipping our clients with tools that give them a competitive trading edge. These features are only the latest in a series of enhancements that we’ve implemented to meet the needs of serious investors,” said First Metro Securities President Gonzalo G. Ordoñez.

“This year, we’re introducing even more tools to meet the evolving needs of our investors,” added First Metro Securities Senior Vice-President Mhelvin F. Abajon.

Established in 1994, First Metro Securities provides equity brokerage services and solutions to individuals and corporations. It is backed by First Metro Investment Corp. and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave