PACIFICLIGHT Power Pte. Ltd. (PLP), a subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is set to build a 600-megawatt (MW) gas-fired power facility in Singapore after being awarded a contract by the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

PLP has been awarded the right to build, own, and operate a hydrogen-ready combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) facility on Jurong Island, the company said in a media release on Monday.

The project is scheduled for commercial operation in January 2029 and is poised to become Singapore’s largest of its kind.

PLP, owned by MGen and Hong Kong-based First Pacific Group, is a Singapore-based power generation and electricity retail company operating since 2014 and generating close to 10% of the country’s demand.

MGen is the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

The new plant will add to PLP’s existing 830-MW CCGT facility and 100-MW of Fast Start capacity currently under construction that is due to begin operations in the second quarter of the year, according to Meralco.

It will also be paired with a large-scale battery energy storage system — the first-ever CCGT unit integrated with the technology in Singapore.

The new plant will be capable of using at least 30% hydrogen from inception and will have the ability to burn 100% hydrogen in the future depending on market and regulatory demands.

Its greenfield site on Jurong Island is expandable to accommodate a second CCGT unit as well as “potential future integration of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage technology” for PLP’s long-term decarbonization strategies.

“PLP’s continuing strong performance in a very competitive power market has enabled us to move forward with this industry-leading project to bring additional clean power to Singapore,” said Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan. “PLP’s ability to take on a meaningful project such as this cements its place among MGen’s core holdings.”

MGen President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel V. Rubio said that the project “exemplifies MGen’s steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence.”

“As we advance with this investment, we are not only addressing Singapore’s growing energy needs but also setting a new standard for integrating efficiency and environmental responsibility in power generation. Together with our partners, we are paving the way for a greener and more resilient energy future in the region,” Mr. Rubio said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

