MSPECTRUM, Inc., a wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has entered into a partnership with food manufacturer Edward Keller Philippines, Inc. (EKPI) for a solar project in Laguna.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it will install a 630-kilowatt-peak (kWp) solar facility at EKPI’s industrial facility in Carmelray Industrial Park, Canlubang, Calamba, Laguna.

Slated for completion in the second quarter of 2025, the project is expected to generate approximately 714,553 kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year.

“This project not only helps us cut energy costs by P1.2 million a year, but also helps us reduce our carbon footprint by 422 metric tons,” said EKPI President Alexander Ong Oh.

EKPI is one of the brands of DKSH Philippines that manufactures ingredients for food, personal care, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries.

Last month, the Meralco solar unit also formed a partnership with Emperador Distillers, Inc. (EDI), a subsidiary of brandy and whiskey producer Emperador, Inc.

Under the agreement, MSpectrum will put up a 640-kWp solar facility at EDI’s manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solar solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers “through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.”

