GOTIANUN-LED Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) has named Ven Christian S. Guce as its new chief finance officer (CFO) effective Dec. 1.

Mr. Guce will replace outgoing CFO Brian T. Lim, who will step down on Nov. 30 to “pursue other career interests,” FDC said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

The conglomerate also appointed Mr. Guce as its treasurer and compliance officer.

Mr. Guce is currently the senior vice-president of group strategy, strategic finance, and special projects at FDC.

For the first nine months, FDC saw a 59% jump in its attributable net income to P9.45 billion from P5.93 billion last year.

Total revenues and other income increased by 34.4% to P86.84 billion from the previous year’s P64.6 billion.

FDC has business interests in banking, real estate, power, hospitality, sugar, and infrastructure.

On Monday, FDC shares rose by 0.19% or one centavo to P5.41 per share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave