THE NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) announced plans to post its monthly performance report to enhance transparency.

The report will contain detailed operational metrics and “clearly attribute the root causes of any flight and baggage delays to the responsible stakeholders,” the company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The initiative forms part of the goal to further enhance passenger experience and strengthen accountability at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the airport operator said.

NNIC has launched a transparency initiative that will provide travelers with real-time updates and clear information on flight and baggage delays through the airport’s public address system.

“By providing direct, accurate information, passengers will receive the full picture, without resorting to getting second-hand, unverified information from social media and other sources,” the company said.

“This approach also alleviates congestion at service counters, allowing airport staff to focus on resolving issues quickly and efficiently,” it added.

NAIA’s social media channels will provide timely operational updates to make important information accessible on official platforms, it said.

“In the coming months, NNIC will implement infrastructure and system upgrades across NAIA in collaboration with airport stakeholders to further improve efficiency, streamline passenger flow, and enhance the travel experience.”

The company also said that it will work closely with the Bureau of Immigration on biometric system upgrades and collaborate with airlines to support investments in additional baggage handling equipment and workforce enhancements.

In July, the company procured a new explosive detection system to be integrated into the baggage handling system at Terminal 3 to ensure continued security and efficiency. The new system is expected to arrive and be installed by early 2025. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera