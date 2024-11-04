HEALTH and wellness mega app mWell has expanded its collaboration with Metro Pacific Health Corp. (MPH) to provide wider healthcare access for Filipinos.

Under the recently signed referral partnership, mWell app users now have access to 26 hospitals within the MPH network.

MPH is the healthcare unit of Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

Some of the hospitals under the MPH network include Asian Hospital, Makati Med, Cardinal Santos, Commonwealth Medical Center, Delos Santos Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, and Davao Doctors.

“We are harnessing the combined strength and resources of the group to service the health and wellness needs of Filipinos,” mWell Chairman and MPIC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manuel V. Pangilinan said in an e-mailed statement over the weekend.

“Through technology, we are able to widen the reach of our hospital services and provide the kind of services that our people need in as many areas as possible. mWell’s fully integrated digital platform enables us to make quality healthcare accessible and more convenient for our countrymen,” he added.

A member of the MPIC group, mWell is a health technology platform that offers telemedicine, health and wellness programs, and e-commerce in a tech-based healthcare digital ecosystem.

“Our mission in mWell is to streamline the healthcare journey for patients visiting MPH hospitals. Our platform can manage bookings, address pain points, and transform the healthcare journey of the patients,” mWell President and CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla said.

MPH recently added the 26th hospital in its network after acquiring a controlling stake in Diliman Doctors Hospital, Inc. (DDHI).

DDHI is a 165-bed hospital in Quezon City that provides healthcare to nearby residential subdivisions such as Ayala Heights, Loyola Grand Villas, Capitol Hills, Capitol Homes, and Filinvest Homes.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority share in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave