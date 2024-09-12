MINIMART chain Alfamart has opened a new store at a residential village in Sta. Rosa, Laguna marking the 2,000th store in its network.

The opening of its 2,000th store highlights the minimart chain’s commitment to improve grocery shopping accessibility for local neighborhoods and communities, Alfamart said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

“Alfamart sees immense value in serving underserved communities. Our 2,000th store marks a pivotal milestone, and the warm reception in Barangay Balibago underscores the impact our presence can have,” Alfamart Chief Operating Officer Harvey T. Ong said.

The minimart chain inaugurated its first store in June 2014. It is a part of the SM Group’s retail food business.

Alfamart is a joint venture between SM and Indonesia-based retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk.

The minimart chain combines the convenience of a corner store with the various offerings of a supermarket. Some of its products include frozen goods, household items, and ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items.

Alfamart ensures a stable supply of merchandise across its store network with the help of distribution centers in Laguna, Quezon, Cavite, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ong reiterated the minimart chain’s commitment to residential locations and to meeting the needs of the community.

“We are dedicated to providing a variety of merchandise, including fresh produce and frozen goods, precisely tailored to meet local needs,” Mr. Ong said.

SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) is the listed holding company of the Sy family. Its core business is in the retail, banking, and property segments.

On Wednesday, SMIC stocks fell by 0.22% or P2 to P906 per share. — Revin Mikhael Ochave