THE AD STANDARDS Council (ASC), a coalition of seven associations representing stakeholders in the advertising industry, will host a summit marking the three-year countdown to the 50th anniversary of advertising self-regulation in the country.

“The country’s advertising industry embarks on a three-year series of events…, kicking off in 2024 with Patas na Patalastas: National Summit on Fair and Progressive Advertising Self-Regulation, which will take place on Sept. 4-5 at Makati Diamond Residences,” ASC said in a statement on Monday.

“This summit endeavors to elevate the industry through self-regulation, and use the available tools of technology for good. As an industry, it is our responsibility to protect the Filipino consumer and to promote responsible advertising,” said Bobby Barreiro, summit chairperson and ABS CBN Corp.’s chief partnership officer.

Advertising self-regulation is “a unique and profound exercise of creative freedom and discipline the industry wants to preserve and future-proof,” the group said.

The ASC’s trade sector members include the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of the Philippines, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines, the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines, the Philippine Association of National Advertisers, the United Print Media Group, and the Out-of-Home Advertising Agencies of the Philippines. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera