AYALA-LED ACEN Corp. has entered into a partnership with PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk, an Indonesian firm specializing in renewable energy, to advance the development of wind projects with a capacity of 320 megawatts (MW) across Indonesia.

“This exclusive collaboration, effective immediately, brings together two industry leaders, united in their vision to drive the nation’s shift towards a sustainable energy future,” ACEN said in a media release on Tuesday.

The company said that the partnership will be executed through ACEN’s subsidiary, ACEN Indonesia Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd., and Barito Renewables’ subsidiary, PT Barito Wind Energy.

The collaboration builds on the recent acquisition of three “strategically located” late-stage wind development assets in South Sulawesi, Sukabumi, and Lombok, which was announced in January.

“These assets collectively offer an impressive potential capacity of 320 MW of wind energy, supplemented by cutting-edge battery energy storage solutions, poised to enhance grid stability and efficiency across the region,” ACEN said.

Patrice Clausse, group chief investment officer of ACEN, said that the company’s partnership with Barito Renewables “not only aligns with ACEN’s growth strategy in the region but also exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovative and sustainable energy solutions.”

“Our exclusive partnership with ACEN represents a significant step toward realizing our mission of driving sustainable energy growth in Indonesia,” Barito Renewables Chief Executive Officer Hendra Tan said.

“This strategic move underscores our commitment to pioneering renewable energy solutions and contributing to a greener future,” he added.

Currently, ACEN holds about 4.8 gigawatts (GW) of attributable renewable capacity in operation and under construction, as well as signed agreements and won competitive tenders worth over one GW.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in the company climbed by 4.81% to close at P5.45 each. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera