CEBU PACIFIC, operated by Cebu Air, Inc. (CEB), is seeking an expansion of air service agreements between the Philippines and Australia, India, and Hong Kong amid increasing travel demand, the budget carrier’s president said.

“We have made our wish list… Korea was one of them. Hong Kong is actually another. Part of our wish list, by the way, was India. The other one where we said there is a need to increase bilateral is Australia,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao told reporters at a recent event.

This is part of the company’s expansion plans, he said.

“Currently, the seat entitlements to Australia are fully allocated among the Philippine carriers. So, if we wanted to expand to the key cities, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane, we cannot. There has to be a change in bilateral,” he added.

According to the website of the Australian Embassy in the Philippines, the arrangement between Australia and the Philippines allows airlines to offer up to 4,000 seats each way, which can be increased to 6,000 per week depending on the demand between Australia’s four major destinations — Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney — and Manila and Clark.

Mr. Lao noted that the seat entitlement between the country and Australia is only fully used up on the Philippine side.

“Clearly, that is something we had asked the Philippine government to see if we could request air talks. In fact, requests have been made,” he said.

Mr. Lao said that even though Cebu Pacific has no immediate plans to increase its frequencies in India, the airline wants increased seat entitlements for future plans.

In July, the Department of Transportation announced that the Philippines and South Korea signed a bilateral air services agreement allowing an increase in seat entitlements for flights between the two countries.

Under the new agreement, the Philippines and South Korea will have an additional 10,000 seats per week, bringing the total to 30,000 from the existing capacity of 20,000.

Earlier, Cebu Pacific said it would capitalize on the increased weekly seat capacity between the country and South Korea.

“One of the ways we can actually increase our presence in Korea is by upgrading aircraft, whether it’s [Airbus] 321 to 330; that is one way. We are looking at some destinations in Korea, but it is at the feasibility study stage,” Mr. Lao said.

“I think the expansion of bilateral agreements is important. It gives airlines the opportunity to expand; without that, we would not have been able to. So, clearly, it is a really good deal between the Philippines and Korea,” he added.

Cebu Pacific also said it is launching flights to Hong Kong from Davao while also reviving its direct flights from Iloilo to Singapore, the company said in a separate media release.

The airline said it will begin operating flights between Davao and Hong Kong on Oct. 27, four times a week — every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

It will also operate flights to Singapore from Iloilo starting Nov. 25, three times a week — every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose