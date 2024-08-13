GLOBAL information and communication technologies (ICT) provider Delaware Philippines has partnered with Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. to automate and upgrade the business processes of Clark International Airport (CRK).

“Delaware Philippines has been a critical partner in our journey, helping us automate our processes and optimize our operations. This move is instrumental in our efforts to enhance the operational capabilities of CRK, cementing our goal of being the Philippines’ premier gateway,” Gina Umlas-Gopez, chief finance officer of LIPAD, said in a media release on Monday.

With this partnership, Delaware Philippines said it will enhance the operational efficiency of LIPAD, the company that manages and operates Clark International Airport.

“With this transformative solution in place, LIPAD Corporation is well-equipped to handle future growth and continue delivering high-quality services at CRK. This partnership exemplifies how innovative ICT solutions can transform and elevate industry standards, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” Delaware said.

The ICT company said it will provide LIPAD with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which is software that processes and automates functions like finance, manufacturing, services, and procurement.

It said its partnership aims to shift LIPAD’s manual transaction recording to an automated system, positioning it for future advancements.

“The collaboration between LIPAD and Delaware Philippines is a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation in airport operations. By transitioning to a digital platform, LIPAD is not only improving its current operations but also laying the groundwork for future advancements,” Delaware Philippines said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose