GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it has invested over P265 billion in expanding its connectivity to over 500 remote areas, aiming to bridge the digital gap.

“At the heart of our mission is connecting the unconnected to build an inclusive, sustainable, and digitally enabled nation,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu said in a statement on Sunday.

The company has spent P265 billion for its expansion to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) and a total of P236 billion in operational expenses over the last three years to boost Globe’s network capabilities, the company said.

“Bringing connectivity to the entire Philippines, including remote areas across the country, requires collaboration between the private sector and the government,” Mr. Cu said.

The telecommunications company said it is also engaging the government to jointly boost the country’s connectivity infrastructure.

The newly created connectivity plan task force, which is also headed by Mr. Cu, is working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology on complementing rollout of internet infrastructure in remote areas.

“Through this Task Force, we hope to synergize our efforts so that every corner of the country is connected, and Filipinos are able to enjoy the benefits of digital connectivity in an equitable way,” Mr. Cu said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose