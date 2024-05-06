STATE-RUN Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) said that a United States-based company has expressed interest in repurposing its Mabini, Batangas port into an offshore wind integration port.

“Meron na (There is already) a US-based company,” PNOC President Oliver B. Butalid told reporters last week when asked for an update.

Mr. Butalid said that PNOC is hoping to receive unsolicited proposals this year to achieve its goal of completing the repurposing of the port by 2027.

“Many people already know we are looking for proposals, but of course, they have their own considerations. However, I know they are researching and reaching out to developers, so we’re hopeful that a proposal will come forth soon,” he said.

PNOC manages the Energy Supply Base (ESB), a private commercial port spanning 19.2 hectares, initially under PNOC Exploration Corp. and officially transferred to PNOC in 2018.

The ESB port anticipates being the first ready for use, supporting 32 gigawatts (GW) of potential offshore wind projects, as part of the government’s goal to operate offshore wind turbines by 2028.

Mr. Butalid has said that the estimated cost of repurposing the port into an offshore wind integration port could reach P5 billion.

“The outcome, once we have a developer, will be one significant uncertainty removed because you cannot have an offshore wind project without a dedicated port. This cannot be unloaded in just any ordinary port,” Mr. Butalid said.

He said that PNOC has set aside P800 million for this year to prepare the area for construction.

“We have a budget now for 2024, but it is for flattening the hill… may malaking hill (there is a huge hill) that if we flattened it, gagamitin ’yan (that will be used) for the reclamation. We plan to reclaim additional four hectares,” Mr. Butalid said.

As of April, the Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded 92 offshore wind contracts with an equivalent potential capacity of 65.05 GW.

The DoE is expecting at least 10 offshore wind projects with 6.72 GW of generating capacity by 2028. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera