TOYOTA Motor Philippines announced on Tuesday that it will introduce this week the new line of its hybrid electric crossover, the Corolla Cross.

In a statement, Toyota said that the Corolla Cross has seen strong demand since its launch in 2020, citing its design, interior space, performance, and fuel efficiency.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross variants will be unveiled as an “all-hybrid lineup,” the car manufacturer said.

The public launch will take place on April 12 at SM Aura Taguig, with the display lasting until Sunday, April 14.

“Customers nationwide may also check out the new Corolla Cross in all Toyota dealerships across the country. Reservations and retail sales will start on April 12,” it added.

The company maintains its lead in auto sales in the Philippines, with a 16.9% increase to 33,070 units in the first two months, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association.

Sales during the January-to-February period accounted for the majority, or 45.85%, of the total industry sales, which reached 72,132 units.

Toyota participates in the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy program, which requires it to manufacture at least 200,000 units of its enrolled vehicle model, the Vios sedan, within six years to avail of incentives from the government. — Justine Irish D. Tabile