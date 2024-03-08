TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. has secured Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Level 2 certification from the Bureau of Customs (BoC), enhancing customs processes, the company announced on Thursday.

The certification provides Toyota with a dedicated processing lane, advance clearance, periodic lodgment, a one-time exemption certificate, and faster customs clearance for exports, the company said in a statement.

The BoC’s AEO program aims to enhance legitimate trade facilitation and the smooth movement of goods through secure international supply chains.

“An accreditation certifies that Toyota underwent a rigorous process of assessment and validation as well as met the general and security criteria of the BoC in accordance with the World Customs Organization Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade,” the auto company said.

Toyota was also the first organization to receive level 1 AEO accreditation in 2022.

The company operates at several major BoC ports, such as the Port of Batangas (POB), Manila International Container Port, and Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The POB serves as Toyota’s gateway for importing automotive products such as Toyota and Lexus vehicle models, multisourced parts for production, and service parts from the Asia Pacific region,” the company said.

The port links its supply chain to distribute automotive products to dealerships in Visayas and Mindanao and to export original equipment manufacturer parts and components produced by Toyota export parts suppliers.

Aside from its new accreditation, the company was also recognized as the country’s second top importer after remitting P44 billion in duties and taxes in 2023. — Justine Irish D. Tabile