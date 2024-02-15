LOGISTICS COMPANY Mober said it has secured $2 million in funding to accelerate its integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into retail logistics.

“With the new funding, Mober has expanded its EV fleet to 60 vehicles, enhancing its capability to meet the rising demand for eco-friendly logistics services,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This move aligns with the global shift towards sustainable practices, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of delivery operations,” it added.

Mober stated that the seed funding round was led by RT Heptagon Holdings, OPC, which engages in equitable investments.

In line with its aim of revolutionizing green logistics in the Philippines, Mober has developed a transport management system that tracks carbon dioxide savings through the use of EVs.

In September, the company announced the launch of its first EV charging station in Pasay City, designed to serve its fleet serving IKEA Philippines, to which it invested P2 million.

“This initiative is part of Mober’s broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of its operations and support the green transition of its clients,” it said.

Mober, through its collaboration with IKEA Philippines, aims to fully electrify IKEA’s home delivery services by 2025. Aside from IKEA, Mober is also a logistics partner to other companies such as Kuehne+Nagel, Nestlé, and Maersk.

The company also said that it is set to electrify same-day delivery services for SM Appliance Center, marking the integration of eco-friendly practices into mainstream retail logistics.

Mober is poised for further growth this year as it is anticipating an investment round before the end of the first quarter, the company said.

“This upcoming financial infusion is expected to further accelerate Mober’s initiatives in green logistics, expanding its reach and impact in the sector,” it added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile