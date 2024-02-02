Pangilinan-led TV5 Network, Inc. launched the RPTV free-to-air channel on Thursday, offering sports, news, and entertainment shows.

In a statement, TV5 said it is collaborating with MediaQuest Holdings, Inc. to serve as content providers for the RPTV Channel.

Shows on the channel include all Philippine Basketball Association games, the daily noontime show EAT…Bulaga, local comedy and action series and movies, Live Sports, the news and public service show of Ted Failon and DJ Chacha, and the Wanted Sa Radyo program of Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo.

“The birth of RPTV is aligned with our commitment to elevate the standards of entertainment, sports and public service broadcasting in the Philippines,” TV5 President and Chief Executive Officer Guido R. Zaballero said.

“Our goal is to create a comprehensive and engaging platform that caters to the diverse interests of every family member. We believe in the power of entertainment to bring people together and RPTV is designed to be a one-stop destination for families seeking quality content,” he added.

RPTV Channel is available on Channel 9 (analog), Channel 19 (digital terrestrial television), Channel 18.3 (DTT), and over 300 cable and satellite providers nationwide. It also streams live via the Cignal Play over-the-top media service app.

“We are excited to embark on this journey and contribute positively to the lives of viewers. RPTV is here to create memorable moments for families by becoming a go-to destination for quality and diverse content,” MediaQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Jane J. Basas said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.—Revin Mikhael D. Ochave