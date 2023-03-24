KIA PHILIPPINES is targeting to sell at least 50 units of its new EV6 electric vehicle model this year after its recent launch although the carmaker is ready to sell more.

“We’re down by a quarter already. We’re targeting at least 50 units within the year just for the EV6. That’s at least,” Kia Philippines President Manny A. Aligada said in an interview on the sidelines of the EV6’s launch in Makati City late Tuesday.

“We have already some units here. A little less than ten units locally. We’re still confirming with Kia Asia-Pacific on the number of units that will arrive in the country,” he added.

However, Mr. Aligada said that Kia Philippines is preparing for the possibility that EV6 sales could reach about 100 units this year amid the EV’s high demand in other countries.

“Judging from the discussions we’ve had with a lot of interested parties, we’re trying to prepare for a little bit more. We’d be delighted if we could hit close to 100 [units sold]. What we had to work on is to get supplies” he said. “If we hit 50 [units], we’re happy. But we think we will be delighted if we hit close to 100 units.”

“It’s the schedule because it (EV6) is also a very in-demand vehicle anywhere like in Australia, which has the highest sales in Asia-Pacific… The demand there is very high,” he added.

According to Mr. Aligada, the EV6’s competition in the domestic EV market include the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BMW IX and IX3, and Audi e-tron.

However, Mr. Aligada claims that the EV6 has one of the longest ranges among players in the local EV market, at 528 kilometers, adding that the EV6 could go up to Baguio and return to Metro Manila in one full charge.

Meanwhile, Mr. Aligada disclosed that Kia Philippines is studying whether it would also introduce the brand’s Niro EV model to the country.

“We’re studying it because the Niro is small but cost-wise, it is almost near the EV6… If it would be available at an attractive price that will be targeting a separate segment, we will consider [it]. But today, it is close to the EV6. We thought to bring the EV6 first,” Mr. Aligada said.

Mr. Aligada disclosed that the EV6, which is manufactured and imported from South Korea, has benefitted from Executive Order No. 12 issued in January which imposed zero tariffs on various types of imported EVs for five years. The EV6 was meant to be charged a 5% tariff. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave