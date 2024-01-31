MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has installed a 115-kilovolt (kV) capacitor bank at its Duhat Substation in Bocaue, Bulacan, aiming to ensure a reliable electricity supply for customers in the province, the power distribution company announced on Tuesday.

The energization of the capacitor bank improves voltage regulation and system efficiency, as well as reduces system loss, Meralco said in a statement.

It helps prevent the risk of power interruption arising from the growing problem in the system, specifically due to the deficiency of megavolt-ampere reactive (MVAR) in the areas of Bocaue, Bulacan, and other adja-cent municipalities, the company added.

The project involves the installation of a 50-MVAR, 115-kV 63-kilo-ampere power circuit breaker, and other ancillary equipment.

In May last year, Meralco energized its 115-kV gas-insulated switchgear substation in Laguna, developed in partnership with European design company STMicroelectronics, Inc. (STMI).

Situated inside the Light Industry and Science Park, the substation was designed to facilitate the upgrading of STMI’s electric service.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera