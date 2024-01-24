PARAÑAQUE INTEGRATED Terminal Exchange (PITX), a subsidiary of listed infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp., plans to add six routes this year as it targets a passenger volume of 23 million.

The expansion includes destinations like Tuguegarao City, San Carlos City, and Dagupan City in Pangasinan, along with San Pedro and Southwoods in Laguna, and Guimaras in Western Visayas, enhancing the current 100-route network, PITX said in a statement on Tuesday.

The landport has served 127 million passengers between 2019 and 2023 and anticipates reaching a total of 150 million passengers this year, it added. PITX was formally launched in November 2019.

“The addition of new routes will contribute to PITX’s mission of becoming the central hub for domestic transportation, enabling travelers to reach their destinations with ease,” the landport said.

“We are thrilled to see this milestone come to fruition this year,” PITX Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Head Jason T. Salvador said.

PITX is the country’s first landport. It is operated by Megawide’s MWM Terminals, Inc. under a 35-year build-transfer-operate contract.

On Tuesday, shares of Megawide rose by three centavos or 0.91% to P3.34 apiece. — R.M.D. Ochave