LOGISTICS software company AEB has announced its expansion in the Philippines as it formed a team to handle local operations and introduced new features to its cold chain warehouse management system (WMS).

The Germany-based firm said that its Philippine team, announced on June 24, is overseeing and managing its project management and sales in the country. The team, led by AEB Asia Pacific General Manager Frans Kok, is comprised of project managers, solution consultants, business development managers, and pre-sales consultants.

AEB added that its new team in the Philippines has international and local experts to better serve the local cold chain community and boost its local presence.

“Recognizing the importance of investing in employees in countries where it operates, AEB is steadfast to grow its Philippine team not only to foster diversity in the company culture, but also to better serve its customers, potential or existing,” AEB said in a statement.

“The company’s project management and sales teams are committed to supporting the growing cold chain sector by providing industry-leading solutions and strong support models for project success,” it added.

According to AEB, Brandon Boen is the lead project manager for all of the company’s WMS project implementations in the Philippines, while Jennifer Laddaran is the local unit’s business development manager tasked with supervising commercial operations and business development for the local market.

Further, the company said it also included value-added services for its Philippine operations such as an interactive and secure support portal, local support, standard support, hypercare and extended support for infrastructure, and technical consultation.

Meanwhile, AEB also unveiled new upgrades to its cold chain WMS as part of efforts to ensure safe, seamless, and cost-efficient operations.

The company said the latest features of its cold chain warehouse management include blast freezer or bundle receiving, returnable packaging management, and product recall functionality management.

“The blast freezer or bundle receiving feature helps users automatically bundle frozen goods while the returnable packaging management allows businesses to monitor their customers’ packaging materials and provide an updated inventory of materials received and dispatched by the warehouse,” AEB said.

“Product recall functionality management enables high-degree product tractability during an internal product recall within the warehouse or an external product recall from a customer,” it added.

Aside from the new features, AEB said it has also developed new picking strategies for better management of frozen product storage, delivery, and expiration date.

The company also added a ready-to-integrate business intelligence tool that can be deployed in a short amount of time and can be used with cold chain warehouse management.

“This business intelligence tool can enhance the standard package with more content and data sources and can be easily adapted for customers’ context without the need for additional standard implementation developments. Users can also easily create and design their own reports and dashboards using standard visualizations,” AEB said.

AEB entered the Philippines in 2016 as part of its expansion efforts. The company’s head office and on-site data centers are located in Germany. It has international offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and the United States. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave