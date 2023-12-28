DAVAO CITY — SixEleven Global Services, the first locally owned call center in Davao City and the entire Mindanao, has boosted its operation by partnering with consumer service clients, a company official said.

“We have major labels from the Philippines who have joined us,” said William Wijangco, chief operating officer of SixEleven, in an interview.

He did not disclose the identity of the clients due to a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) but said these are major labels and brands in the country.

Mr. Wijangco’s update is in time for SixEleven’s ceremonial lighting of its Gratitude Advent Tree on Thursday. The event signified the company’s gratefulness for the year 2023.

He said the event was held “because of the gratitude that we have, the devoted employees that we have, with the devoted partners and clients that have been with us for years already, and the efforts of the staff that comprises SixEleven Services.”

Mr. Wijangco added that the company is also grateful for its achievements in 2023.

SixEleven was named the Top Call Center in B2B company by the Clutch Award. Clutch recognizes the highest-performing B2B companies by certification, service focus, and other factors with a Leader award.

The company has been ISO certified this year and has renewed its Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification for 2024.

“We attribute the achievements to the very good pool of talents. We are very grateful that we have creative, talented, and skilled Mindanao people in our company,” Mr. Wijangco said.

Currently, SixEleven has 3,500 employees in its Davao City and General Santos City sites.

Launched in 2006, SixEleven started as a small 16-seater call center and has since developed into a full-blown corporation, employing approximately 2,500 employees.

Starting with just single-account outbound telemarketing in 2006, the call center is now providing voice and non-voice, 24-hour inbound and outbound online customer support and back-office services.

Meanwhile, the company is aiming to increase its current agent count to 5,000 by 2025 through its expansion in Cagayan de Oro City.

Mr. Wijangco said construction for the new site is ongoing and is targeted to be completed by June 2024. — Maya M. Padillo