LISTED educational institution STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. posted an attributable net income of P20.29 million during the first quarter of its new fiscal year, reversing the P42.37-million net loss a year ago amid higher revenues.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, STI Holdings said its revenues from July to September reached P650.65 million, higher by 30% from the P500.35 million it posted in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

STI Holdings’ financial year, consistent with its academic calendar, starts on July 1 and ends on June 30 of the following year.

“The increase was primarily driven by the 27% increase in the total number of students of the Group for SY (school year) 2023-2024,” the company said.

According to the company, the student population for SY 2023-2034 reached 119,543 compared to 94,312 enrollees in the previous SY.

“Revenues from educational services and royalty fees both increased by 22% attributed to the 14% increase in the student population of franchised schools for SY 2023-2024,” STI Holding said.

As described by the company, revenues from educational services are derived as a percentage of the tuition and other school fees collected by the franchised schools from their students, the Department of Education, and the Commission on Higher Education.

