PORT operator International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) said it would continue to tap digital solutions while expanding the reach of its “ICTSI App” to include other terminals within the group.

Launched in 2022, the Razon-led listed company’s app allows its customers to track cargos at the Manila International Container Terminal, NorthPort, Port of Manila, Subic Bay International Terminals in Zambales, Laguna Gateway Inland Container Terminal in Calamba, and Mindanao Container Terminal in Cagayan de Oro.

“We understand the challenge businesses face when it comes to managing their shipments effectively. Our response is to develop an app that provides our clients with real-time data that could help them improve their logistics planning,” Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI executive vice-president, said in a statement.

Through the app, customers are able to track their shipments, allowing them to streamline their operations and potentially lower logistic costs, Mr. Gonzalez said.

To date, the ICTSI app has almost 29,000 users, the company said, adding that it aims to make the app available soon for customers outside the Philippines, specifically in Adriatic Gate Container Terminal in Croatia, South Pacific International Container Terminal and Motukea International Terminal in Papua New Guinea, Onne Multipurpose Terminal in Nigeria, and Matadi Gateway Terminal in D.R. Congo.

ICTSI allows port users and cargo owners to monitor their shipments that are loaded and offloaded from a vessel.

Mr. Gonzalez described the app as a “game-changer” for port users and businesses, allowing them to “leverage the transparency features to enhance their decision-making and improve their customer service.”

He said the company is working to add new features and expand the app’s coverage to include other terminals in the group.

The ICTSI App has three key features, which are vessel monitoring, container tracking, and truck tracking.

The company said the app also helps businesses align their logistic activities by planning ahead and avoiding potential delays.

It said the vessel monitoring feature of the app allows users to track container vessels transporting their cargo and receive updates on the expected arrival and departure from a port. The container tracker gives real-time data to users on the status of the containers from their arrival at the port to their departure.

The port operator said it would continue tapping emerging technologies and developing digital solutions. It said that the company had invested about $20 million in information technology for Manila International Container Terminal, which allowed the company to continue uninterrupted terminal operations despite the disruptions brought on by the pandemic.

Established in 1987, ICTSI operates 33 terminals in 20 countries across six continents.

Shares in the company shed P3 or 1.44% to end at P206 at the local bourse on Tuesday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose