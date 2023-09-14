GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. has built about 356 new fifth-generation (5G) sites as it aims to expand 5G coverage in the country, the listed telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

“Our relentless pursuit of expanding 5G technology is a testament to Globe’s dedication to innovation and our commitment to our customers,” Joel R. Agustin, senior vice-president and head of network planning and engineering at Globe’s network technical group, said in a media release.

“We believe in the transformative power of 5G to enhance the digital lives of Filipinos,” he added.

Its efforts to deploy 5G sites have resulted in 5G outdoor coverage of 97.44% in the National Capital Region and 91% in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, Globe said.

5G technology allows quick data or data transfer rates, expansive reach, and steadier connectivity.

Globe earlier set a capital expenditure budget of around $1.3 billion for this year. It previously said that it had spent about P37.7 billion in the first six months as its commitment to infrastructure development.

Its first-semester spending represents a 25% decline from the level in the same period last year. The company said it is expecting to reach about P71.5 billion or $1.3 billion in spending by the end of the year.

“Our continuous infrastructure investment is focused on uplifting customer experience, delivering a highly consistent and available network. These investments cover capacity and coverage expansion to improve service performance, network fortification to further improve service availability, and continuous optimization to improve service quality,” Mr. Agustin said.

Earlier this month, Nokia Corp. said it was deploying its latest interleaved passive active antennas for Globe to help advance 5G deployment in the Philippines. — Ashley Erika O. Jose