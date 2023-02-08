SM RETAIL, Inc. said on Tuesday that it had tapped global software company Fluent Commerce for a distributed order management system.

“As one of the largest retailers in the Philippines, ensuring the best customer experience in each one of our stores is paramount,” Camila Lopez Lala-an, senior associate vice-president of SM Retail’s ShopSM, said in a media release.

SM Retail said Fluent Commerce’s system will manage orders, inventory and fulfillment for both in-store and online to make customers’ shopping experience more seamless.

The order management system will also include the “Click & Collect” and home delivery features. The Click & Collect option allows customers to pick up online purchases at selected SM store branches.

Ms. Lopez Lala-an said Fluent Commerce’s order management, which is implemented in partnership with Merkle, an international customer experience management company, will bring flexibility and options to customers on how they would choose to shop.

“By implementing Fluent Order Management, we are giving our customers the flexibility to choose how they want to shop, at a time that suits them,” Ms. Lopez Lala-an added.

In 2020, SM Retail also started using a hybrid shopping platform called “Call to Deliver,” which allows customers to shop at any SM store branch with the help of a personal shopper.

“Multi-brand inventory is complex, but ultimately, it will provide SM Retail with much more control over their stock and the most efficient way to get that stock into the hands of its customers,” said Pranatharthi Haran, managing director of Fluent Commerce for Asia-Pacific. — Ashley Erika O. Jose