MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. is expecting optimal water supply to its customers in Metro Manila after the maintenance activities in its treatment plants.

“After the maintenance program, we can ensure sustained optimal performance from our treatment plants,” Maynilad Corporate Communications Head Jennifer C. Rufo said in a Viber message.

According to Ms. Rufo, the first phase of the maintenance program in its treatment plants in Putatan, Muntinlupa City went well last month.

In August, the west zone water concessionaire implemented a plant shutdown from Aug. 21-22 as part of the first phase of the maintenance activities. This involves the repair of the leakage in the inlet pipe, which carries water to the reservoir.

“We completed all of the planned repair and maintenance works early, so the water service to affected customers actually resumed earlier than the scheduled interruption,” she said.

Maynilad is now in the process of planning for the second phase of the maintenance program, which is set for this month. The major activities include the replacement of several valves and electrical cables, Ms. Rufo said.

Maynilad has two treatment plants in Muntinlupa that provide 300 million liters per day (MLD) of water supply for around 1.7 million customers in the south.

Last month, the company announced that the construction of its new water treatment plant in the city was 80% complete.

The new treatment plant will be the third facility to tap Laguna Lake as an alternative source of water to the Angat Dam. It is expected to produce 50 MLD of additional water by the end of the year.

Asked to comment on the increasing water level of Angat Dam, Ms. Rufo said that Maynilad keeps track of its water level.

“We’re also closely monitoring Angat Dam water levels, especially since it is still our primary raw water source. We want it to be at ideal levels so that we will have enough supply for sharing among the dam’s various users,” she said.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, the water level of Angat Dam was at 203.84 meters, higher than the 203.56 meters seen on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System earlier said that the National Water Resources Board approved its proposed water allocation of 50 cubic meters per second.

Maynilad serves Manila, except for portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana, and operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera