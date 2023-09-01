LISTED retailer Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. has maintained the safety standards in its Metro Alabang Town Center after an annual visit from a certification body.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday, Metro Retail said that certification body British Standards Institution (BSI) Group Philippines granted the good manufacturing practices (GMP) and hazard analysis and critical control point (HACCP) certifications following its annual routine visit to Alabang Town Center.

“We take immense pride in the successful annual routine visit for the maintenance of Metro Alabang Town Center’s GMP and HACCP standards. This accomplishment significantly underscores our enduring commitment to prioritizing the safety, health, and satisfaction of our valued customers,” Metro Retail President and Chief Operating Officer Manuel C. Alberto said.

“As a company, we consistently strive to uphold the highest standards in every facet of our operations, and this maintenance effort stands as a tangible manifestation of those unwavering efforts,” he added.

Metro Retail claimed that it was the first retailer that secure both GMP and HACCP certifications. Currently, four Metro Retail stores have achieved the two standards.

Following the annual visit, the company said that it will continue to demonstrate its commitment to uphold GMP and HACCP standards in Metro Alabang Town Center, ahead of the recertification in 2025 and after 11 years since its initial certification.

“Our journey towards maintaining these standards involved rigorous assessments and stringent audits to ensure that every aspect of our operations aligns with the highest safety standards. The annual routine visit for the maintenance of Metro Alabang Town Center underscores our commitment to delivering safe and quality products to our customers,” Metro Retail Quality Assurance Manager and HACCP Team Leader Florence Josephine Jorge said.

On Thursday, shares of Metro Retail at the local bourse fell seven centavos or 5.34% to close at P1.24 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave