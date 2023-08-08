SHAKEY’S Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. announced on Monday that it has partnered with Gawad Kalinga (GK) through its Potato Corner (PC) brand to support local farmers.

The company introduced Potato Corner’s Harvest Chips product, using potatoes sourced from farmers in Benguet, under the supervision of Gawad Kalinga, and processed by Enchanted Farm workers.

In a statement, the company said that the new offering aims to help local farmers create a new income stream, which, in turn, “is in tune with PC’s innovation play.”

“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to partner with Gawad Kalinga in support of the local farming community. As a global, proudly Filipino brand, we believe that PC has a unique role in bringing our local produce center stage,” Shakey’s President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente L. Gregorio said.

“PC has the ability to empower entrepreneurship and create livelihoods in the Philippines and beyond. We hope that, given its scale and the platform GK has provided, we can boost the income of Filipino potato farmers and make a positive impact in their lives,” Mr. Gregorio added.

The company also said that its promotional event, “National Fries Weekend,” contributed to boosting business for its franchisees.

“By developing programs like these, we are able to support our franchisees, promote entrepreneurship, and foster valuable partnerships that prime the brand for long-term growth,” Mr. Gregorio said.

The campaign was held for four days in July across all Potato Corner outlets domestically and in select stores internationally, including those in Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, British Columbia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, the company acquired the assets and intellectual property of Potato Corner, resulting in a combined footprint of over 1,500 outlets in the Philippines and internationally.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net income of P200.78 million, more than double the P76.23 million recorded during the same period last year, thanks to sustained dine-in foot traffic.

Revenues for the first quarter surged by 94% to reach P3.14 billion, compared to P1.61 billion in the same period last year.

Shares for Shakey’s closed unchanged at P9.4 apiece on Monday. — Adrian H. Halili