TOYOTA Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is set to launch the all-new Yaris Cross on Aug. 4 to expand its gas and hybrid vehicle offerings in the domestic market.

In a statement on Monday, TMP said the vehicle will feature three variants consisting of a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) priced at P1.598 million, and two gas variants, the G and the V, priced at P1.199 million and P1.306 million, respectively.

The new offering will add to TMP’s local HEV lineup consisting of the Camry, Corolla Altis, Corolla Cross, RAV4, and Zenix.

“We believe that the upcoming introduction of the all-new Yaris Cross will further boost the current evolving era of electrified mobility in the Philippines,” TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz said.

He added that the HEV variant further strengthens the company’s lineup of electrified vehicles, giving customers “an easier route to shift to high-quality and reliable electrified mobility technology.”

The vehicle will be launched in Bonifacio Global City and across local dealerships.

“The all-new Yaris Cross is expected to make electrified vehicle adoption more practical and accessible to customers who are searching for a more sustainable mobility option that’s fit for their needs, passions, and lifestyle,” TMP said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave