BUSKOWITZ ENERGY is set to energize Amherst Laboratories, Inc., allowing Unilab, Inc.’s manufacturing subsidiary to power its operation with renewable energy via a 496-kilowatt-peak rooftop solar photovoltaic system.

In a media release on Monday, Buskowitz Energy said it would install 900 tier-one solar panels after having been commissioned by Amherst Laboratories to help its transition to renewables.

“It is our mission to continuously offer sustainable solutions to our clients in an effort to accelerate the Philippines’ shift from fossil fuels towards renewable energy,” said James Buskowitz, chief executive officer of Buskowitz Energy, adding that his company is “excited” to kickstart its partnership with Amherst Laboratories.

The solar energy company said the installation was designed to produce an average output of 700,000 kilowatt-hours of energy per year, allowing Amherst Laboratories to save up to P150 million.

“This is equivalent to sequestering carbon generated by consuming 5 million liters of gasoline; preventing 12 million pounds of coal from being burned; or electrifying 2,000 homes for one year,” it added.

Buskowitz Energy is a sustainable solutions company that aims to grow the country’s solar energy sector. To date, it has a total of 300 solar rooftop projects across the Philippines.

“The use of renewable energy such as solar panels, not only gives us savings in our operations but also provides an opportunity to contribute to the overall effort of reducing greenhouse gas emission. We are stepping forward to help promote the use of renewable energy and help reduce our carbon footprint,” Limuel Razo, corporate vice-president and head of manufacturing of Unilab.

Buskowitz Energy has 40-megawatt-peak of projects in the pipeline this year. It has so far installed solar photovoltaic systems and provided renewable energy for international brands such as Coca-Cola and Shell, along with local companies Petron Corp., NLEX Corp., Megaworld Corp., as well as SM and Robinsons malls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose