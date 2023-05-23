JAPANESE electronics company Epson said it had cornered the top spot in the large format printing market across the Southeast Asian region last year on the back of surging demand.

“As graphic demand increases post-pandemic, Epson continues to see growing opportunities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region,” Epson said in a statement on Monday.

Epson said it had secured a 10% market share for large format printers with solvent, eco-solvent, and latex ink. It also had a 43% market share for textile large-format printers, and a 19% market share for large-format graphic printers, all within the ASEAN region.

It cited figures from the International Data Corp. (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker 2022 Q4.

According to Epson, its recent innovations include the latest SureColor SC-F6430/H textile printer, which allows users to print using violet and orange dye sublimation inks. The printer also features Epson’s integrated ink pack system that offers a 45% increase in ink capacity versus its predecessors.

The company also has SureColor SC-V7000 UV Flatbed Signage Printer, which uses GreenGuard Gold certified UV inks that allows quality print on materials such as wood, metal, and glass.

“Here at Epson, we are continuously innovating to provide solutions to meet our users’ every need,” Epson Southeast Asia Regional Director of Commercial and Industrial Products Tomohito Morikawa said.

“The proprietary technology built into our large format printers exemplifies our commitment to printing excellence, enabling our products to meet the demands of our customers in a vast array of printing requirements and environments,” he added.

Epson established its presence in the Philippines in 1998. It now has 77 authorized service centers, more than 200 dealers, and at least 800 shops across the country. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave