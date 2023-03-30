PHILIPPINE-listed company Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) tied up with Zero Motorcycles to increase access to full-sized all-electric motorcycles.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company said that it partnered with the California-based company for the mass production of electric motorcycles, which it projected to start as early as the second quarter of 2023.

“We look forward to such amazing collaboration to help bring their innovative electric motorcycles to the world. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services,” IMI Chief Executive Officer Arthur R. Tan said.

Under the partnership, IMI will assemble Zero’s electric motorcycle models and other assemblies in its facility in Laguna. It is in conjunction with the current manufacturing facilities of Zero in Scotts Valley, California.

“Expanding our manufacturing footprint into a new region allows us to efficiently scale up to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and improve customer delivery and satisfaction in the fast-growing electronic vehicle market,” Zero Chief Executive Officer Sam Paschel said.

“We are thrilled to partner with IMI and bring their expertise in electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly to the Zero Motorcycles lineup of products,” he added.

IMI is the manufacturing arm of Ayala-led AC Industrial Technology Holdings, Inc. It specializes in “highly reliable and quality” electronics for long product life cycle segments such as automotive, industrial electronics, and the aerospace market.

Meanwhile, the California-based Zero is one of the global leaders in electric motorcycles and power trains.

IMI shares on Wednesday climbed by 3.53% or P0.17 to finish at P4.99 each. — Justine Irish D. Tabile