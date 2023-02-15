BILLS payment firm Bayad has signed a partnership with Omega Business Consulting, Inc. (Omega BCI) to boost its bill payment facility.

“Under the partnership, Bayad will continue to boost the bills payment capability of Omega BCI through its web-based application, Paymybills,” Bayad said in a statement on Tuesday.

To date, the platform has over 91 billers covering payments for electric and water utility, cable and internet, government contributions, loan payments, school tuition fees, online shopping, and insurance, among others.

“Paymybills was borne out of the need to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) conveniently pay for their families’ bills back home, and at the same time help them settle for government contributions, enabling them to save and invest for their future,” Omega BCI President and Chief Executive Emmanuel Masangkay said.

“We strive to go beyond just providing payment services by empowering families to strengthen their relationships as we drive for borderless financial inclusion,” Bayad President Lawrence Y. Ferrer added.

Omega BCI is a financial management service provider that offers accounting, auditing, data processing, and integrated software services to its local and international clients in the retail, banking, and fintech space. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson