INSURTECH firm Igloo has recently launched a new travel insurance product in partnership with GCash and Malayan Insurance amid surging travel on the back of easing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) restrictions.

According to Igloo, its new travel insurance product — Travel Master with COVID-19 — offers coverage for personal accidents, emergency medical treatment, hospital cash allowance, travel inconvenience benefits, and COVID-19 protection.

The product is available on the GCash application. Its benefits include personal accident with emergency medical treatment for COVID-19 for up to P2.5 million, hospital cash allowance due to COVID-19 of up to P4,000, and travel inconvenience benefit of up to P50,000.

Other benefits include car rental protection of up to P500,000 and sports activities extension of up to P100,000.

“As more Filipinos become more comfortable with traveling, our new travel insurance product in collaboration with our long-term partner GCash will work as a key enabler to facilitate safe travel for Filipinos,” Igloo Country Manager for the Philippines Mario Berta said in a statement on Jan. 6.

“Being an affordable, yet comprehensive product, that addresses common travel risks including contracting COVID-19 it will offer travelers the coverage they need so they can enjoy their trip and have peace of mind,” he added.

Igloo also said that the new insurance product is supported by 24-hour worldwide travel assistance in collaboration with Assist America for the medical needs of the insured.

“GCash Travel Master with COVID-19 is the fourth product launched under Igloo and GCash’s partnership. In September 2021, the partners launched the first Online Shopping insurance in the market, followed by Mobile Insurance products and Pet Insurance in 2022,” the firm said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave