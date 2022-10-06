AYALALAND Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) and FLOW Digital Infrastructure have agreed to a joint venture that aims to develop and operate carrier-neutral data centers in the country.

“We see long-term strategic value in expanding ALLHC’s product offering and capabilities to meet the rapidly expanding needs of the digital economy,” ALLHC Chief Operating Officer Patrick C. Avila said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

“We view this joint venture as a cornerstone of ALLHC’s growth and we believe this partnership with FLOW will provide the distinct advantage for ALLHC to become the data center provider of choice of global hyperscalers and enterprises in the Philippines,” he added.

ALLHC said the expansion is a step forward to its goal of adding complementary new economy segments to its portfolio.

It added that it “is the latest step in FLOW’s ongoing Asia-Pacific expansion as a platform providing customized solutions to meet the region’s growing demand for digital infrastructure.”

“We are very pleased to be partnered with ALLHC to deliver best-in-class solutions to meet the Philippines’ growing demand for high quality, carrier-neutral data center services,” FLOW Chief Executive Officer Amandine Wang said.

“The Philippines is at a tipping point to embrace the growth of the digital economy where digital infrastructure plays a critical role as the foundation of the information and communications technology industry,” Ms. Wang said.

The agreement allocates the first data center facility in a hyperscale campus designed to provide a total information technology capacity of 36 megawatts (MW), which can expand through a modular deployment.

“The initial roll-out of 6 MW is targeted to be ready-for-service by end of 2024,” ALLHC said.

FLOW operates in the key physical assets of the digital infrastructure ecosystem, including cloud, hyperscale, enterprise data centers, and network and fiber assets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, ALLHC is a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc. that engages in leasing industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and commercial spaces.

On the stock market on Thursday, ALLHC shares added five centavos or 1.56% to P3.25 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile