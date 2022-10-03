THE government has awarded the contract for the construction of the Quezon Avenue and East Avenue stations as well as tunnels of the first phase of the Metro Manila subway project to a joint venture of Japanese and Philippine construction companies, the Transportation department said.

The joint venture of Japan’s Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd. and the Philippines’ D.M. Consunji, Inc. (Nishimatsu-DMCI JV) will design and build the two underground stations of the country’s first subway system, which is funded by a loan from Japan.

A notice of award was issued on Sept. 29 to Keiji Matsushita, the authorized representative of the Nishimatsu-DMCI JV, according to a copy of the document signed by Transportation Undersecretary Kim Robert C. de Leon.

The contract package has an estimated total price, inclusive of a 12% value-added tax, of P21.33 billion, with a breakdown as follows: P17.37 billion, $31.77 million, €5.49 million, and ¥4.39 billion, the document showed.

This is still “subject to concurrence by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and compliance with the documentary requirements as provided under the guidelines for procurement under Japanese official development assistance loans (of) April 2012,” Mr. De Leon said.

The project aims to meet Metro Manila’s growing transportation demand and ease traffic in the capital region.

The first phase of the subway project traverses six cities and includes 13 underground stations and a train depot covering 28.8 hectares above ground, according to the Transportation department.

The line starts in Quezon City on Mindanao Avenue – Quirino Highway and ends in FTI, Taguig City, with a proposed depot in Brgy. Ugong, Valenzuela City.

The department recently announced that the northbound and southbound portions of Meralco Avenue in Pasig City will be closed starting Oct. 3 to pave the way for the construction of the Shaw Boulevard station of the subway project.

“The road closure takes effect until 2028 and will cover the front section of Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard,” it said in a statement.

Meralco Avenue will serve as the subway project’s access point to Shaw Boulevard station.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to be provided by the Metro Manila Development Authority, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and the city governments of Pasig and Mandaluyong,” it added.

Public utility jeepneys from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be “rerouted to Captain Henry Javier Street and then to Danny Floro Street, and vice versa.”

Modern jeepneys coming from Meralco Avenue to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue, then to San Miguel Avenue, and vice versa.

UV Express vehicles will also be rerouted to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue or Anda Road, then to Camino Verde.

All available routes are accessible to private vehicles, the department said. — Arjay L. Balinbin