PHILIPPINE startup Inteluck Corp. made it into Forbes Asia’s roster of 100 companies to watch out for in the Asia-Pacific region this year.

The “100 to Watch” list spotlights the region’s rising small companies and startups that address real-world challenges with fresh thinking and innovative products and services.

E-commerce and retail firm Inteluck is a tech-driven logistics startup that initially helped logistics companies track their vehicle fleets.

It supports a variety of logistics platform services, namely: domestic full truckload transportation, warehouse management, freight forwarding, cross-border transportation, and other bespoke supply chain services.

Inteluck’s clients include brands like Coca-Cola and Nestlé as well as companies such as Lucio C. Tan’s Asia Brewery, Inc.

Inteluck is headquartered in Singapore but operates in other Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines and Thailand. It has offices in China and other regions.

By 2023, the company aims to expand into Vietnam and Indonesia.

To complete the list, Forbes Asia said in a press release on Tuesday that it “solicited online submissions, and invited accelerators, incubators, SME advocacy organizations, universities, venture capitalists and others to nominate companies as well.”

There were over 650 submissions and to qualify, the companies must be headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region, must be privately owned, must be for profit, and must have no more than $50 million in its latest annual revenue and no more than $100 million in total funding through Aug. 1.

Forbes Asia looked into each company’s impact on the region or industry, track record of strong revenue growth or ability to attract funding, promising business models or markets, and persuasive story.

Fifteen countries are represented across the 11 categories with Singapore contributing 19 companies to the list, followed by Hong Kong with 16, South Korea with 15, China with 13, and India with 11.

The full list can be accessed through: http://www.forbes.com/100towatch and in the September 2022 issue of Forbes Asia. — Justine Irish D. Tabile